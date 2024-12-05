BTIG says buy Fiserv on selloff from CEO taking Trump nomination

BTIG views the weakness in shares of Fiserv (FI) after the company’s CEO Frank Bisignano announced he is accepting President-Elect Trump’s nomination as Commissioner of Social Security Administration as a buying opportunity. The firm continues to see Fiserv as a “high-quality asset that is worthy of a long position.” Fiserv is a $150B company with segment leaders that are “equally responsible for the company’s success,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG says that while Bisignano’s pending departure will create some near-term volatility, Fiserv “remains a high quality and long-term Buy.” It keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $235 price target
