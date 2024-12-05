BTIG says buy Fiserv on selloff from CEO taking Trump nomination

News & Insights

December 05, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG views the weakness in shares of Fiserv (FI) after the company’s CEO Frank Bisignano announced he is accepting President-Elect Trump’s nomination as Commissioner of Social Security Administration as a buying opportunity. The firm continues to see Fiserv as a “high-quality asset that is worthy of a long position.” Fiserv is a $150B company with segment leaders that are “equally responsible for the company’s success,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG says that while Bisignano’s pending departure will create some near-term volatility, Fiserv “remains a high quality and long-term Buy.” It keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $235 price target

