BTIG Maintains CareDx (CDNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of CareDx (NasdaqGM:CDNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.84% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CareDx is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 38.84% from its latest reported closing price of $16.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CareDx is 418MM, an increase of 16.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareDx. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNA is 0.21%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 71,252K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNA is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,543K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,436K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 13.00% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,100K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 27.86% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,064K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 34.30% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 1,893K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 22.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.