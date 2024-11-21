News & Insights

Stocks
UWMC

BTIG likes UWM entry point with shares 35% off 52-week-high

November 21, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG says shares of UWM Holdings (UWMC) are down 35% from its 52-week-high at the end of August, which is almost a full retrace back to levels last fall when mortgage rates were near 8%. The firm likes the current entry point at 10-times estimated next year’s earnings. UWM shares have room to recover even if rates are high, but “valuations further up the capital stack in the unsecured debt could remain a little sturdier over the very near-term as investors grapple with visibility for origination volume and margins next year,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG is budgeting $160B in production next year on a total origination market of $2.3 trillion. It keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $10 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UWMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UWMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.