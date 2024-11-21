BTIG likes UWM entry point with shares 35% off 52-week-high

BTIG says shares of UWM Holdings (UWMC) are down 35% from its 52-week-high at the end of August, which is almost a full retrace back to levels last fall when mortgage rates were near 8%. The firm likes the current entry point at 10-times estimated next year’s earnings. UWM shares have room to recover even if rates are high, but “valuations further up the capital stack in the unsecured debt could remain a little sturdier over the very near-term as investors grapple with visibility for origination volume and margins next year,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG is budgeting $160B in production next year on a total origination market of $2.3 trillion. It keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $10 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UWMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.