BTIG likes UWM entry point with shares 35% off 52-week-high

BTIG says shares of UWM Holdings (UWMC) are down 35% from its 52-week-high at the end of August, which is almost a full retrace back to levels last fall when mortgage rates were near 8%. The firm likes the current entry point at 10-times estimated next year’s earnings. UWM shares have room to recover even if rates are high, but “valuations further up the capital stack in the unsecured debt could remain a little sturdier over the very near-term as investors grapple with visibility for origination volume and margins next year,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG is budgeting $160B in production next year on a total origination market of $2.3 trillion. It keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $10 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UWMC:
- UWM Holdings price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Deutsche Bank
- UWM Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- UWM Holdings reports 3Q EPS 1c, consensus 8c
- UWM Holding Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Rocket Companies assumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.