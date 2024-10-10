BTIG Initiates Coverage of Blue Bird (BLBD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Blue Bird (NasdaqGM:BLBD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.31% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blue Bird is $59.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.31% from its latest reported closing price of $43.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Bird is 1,511MM, an increase of 16.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 14.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.29%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 32,811K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,309K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares , representing a decrease of 67.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,200K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing a decrease of 39.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 85.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,019K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 37.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 977K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing a decrease of 57.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 890K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 55.00% over the last quarter.

Blue Bird Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

