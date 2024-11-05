News & Insights

Stocks
BTGOF

BT Group Sees Shift in Voting Rights with Morgan Stanley

November 05, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

BT Group PLC has been notified of a significant change in voting rights due to Morgan Stanley’s acquisition and disposal of financial instruments, resulting in an 8.99% holding. This adjustment reflects Morgan Stanley’s strategic financial maneuvers through various options and equity swaps, signaling potential shifts in BT Group’s shareholder dynamics. Investors might find these movements noteworthy as they could indicate underlying market strategies and potential impacts on BT Group’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:BT.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTGOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.