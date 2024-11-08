News & Insights

BT Group PLC Insider Transactions Revealed

November 08, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

BT Group PLC has announced several insider transactions, including the grant and sale of shares under its restricted share plan by its Group Chief Strategy and Change Officer, Tom Meakin, and the purchase of shares by Non-Executive Director Tushar Morzaria. These transactions involve significant volumes of ordinary shares and reflect internal movements within the company’s stock holdings.

