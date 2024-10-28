News & Insights

Stocks

BT Brands Appoints Fred Croci to Board

October 28, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BT Brands ( (BTBD) ) has provided an update.

Following Steven W. Schussler’s resignation from the board, Fred Croci was appointed to fill the vacancy, joining both the audit and compensation committees. Schussler’s unvested options were accelerated to full vesting upon resigning, while Croci received fully vested options to purchase 5,000 shares. The board assessed Croci’s independence, confirming his compliance with NASDAQ and SEC standards, ensuring his capability to contribute effectively to the company’s governance.

For a thorough assessment of BTBD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.