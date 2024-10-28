BT Brands Appoints Fred Croci to Board

BT Brands ( (BTBD) ) has provided an update.

Following Steven W. Schussler’s resignation from the board, Fred Croci was appointed to fill the vacancy, joining both the audit and compensation committees. Schussler’s unvested options were accelerated to full vesting upon resigning, while Croci received fully vested options to purchase 5,000 shares. The board assessed Croci’s independence, confirming his compliance with NASDAQ and SEC standards, ensuring his capability to contribute effectively to the company’s governance.

