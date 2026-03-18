BSVN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/26, Bank7 Corp (Symbol: BSVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 4/3/26. As a percentage of BSVN's recent stock price of $39.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Bank7 Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when BSVN shares open for trading on 3/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BSVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSVN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.49 per share, with $50.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.10.

In Wednesday trading, Bank7 Corp shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

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