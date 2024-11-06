Brush fire in Ventura County, CA destroys multiple homes, NBC L.A. reports

A brush fire in the Moorpark region of Ventura County, California was burning roughly 1,000 acres of land and destroying multiple homes on Wednesday, with the Ventura County Fire Department issuing evacuation orders, NBC Los Angeles’ Genesis Miranda Miramontes reports. The fire department said that strong winds have contributed to the spread of the fire, the author notes. “140 firefighters are on scene, utilizing 58 fire apparatus, with additional helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft requested to assist,” the department said. Electricity in Ventura County is primarily supplied by the Southern California Edison Company, a unit of Edison.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.