Bruker (BRKR) Launches the SciY Platform of Software Solutions

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently introduced the SciY platform of advanced scientific and automation software solutions. The vendor-agnostic advanced platform offers a broad range of software solutions for data analysis, data management, research lab and bioproduction, QC digitalization and workflow automation in the life science industry and biopharma companies.

The latest offering from Bruker’s BioSpin Group facilitates the collaboration of the life science and biopharma industry, enhances the full potential of research data and advances the digital transformation of the life-science industry.

More About SciY

SciY is a brand of Bruker’s new Integrated Data Solution division, which rose from collaborations and the majority acquisitions of renowned vendor-agnostic software partners. It includes a software portfolio of Electronic Lab Notebook solutions, analytical chemistry and biology solutions, Process Analytical Technologies and scientific data management.



With its innovative, modular software solutions, the SciY product platform will streamline data acquisition, integration and interpretation. This will enhance the value of data in life science and biopharma research, development and manufacturing.

News in Detail

The SciY platform utilizes the synergetic capabilities of best-in-class teams and software products at Mestrelab Research, Arxspan, Optimal Industrial Technologies and ZONTAL, along with the biopharma automation company, Optimal Industrial Automation. The platform integrates the physical laboratory instruments of the company’s customers and automation hardware with scientific research, development and manufacturing data in a digital environment to deliver maximum value with minimum effort and disruption.

The application follows Bruker’s commitment to supporting its clients in their digitalization to drive seamless innovation for accelerating the time to market for new drugs, automating life-science lab and manufacturing QC processes and supporting efficacy and patient safety.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the lab automation software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.15% up to 2027.

Automation is used in various life science applications, from proteomics to systems biology. The integration of robotics and automation is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Highlights

Bruker recently introduced the D6 PHASER Benchtop X-Ray Diffraction platform for materials analysis and advanced research. It is designed with the analytical flexibility that is typically only available in larger, floor-standing systems.

At the 71st ASMS meeting held from Jun 4-8, 2023, BRKR announced the launch of the timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer. The company also introduced the VistaScan software for enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics, the EVOQ DART-TQ+ mass spectrometer, the Impact II VIP ESI-TOF (time of flight) system and the TargetScreener 4D software for applied markets.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 5.3% against the industry’s fall of 13.6%.

