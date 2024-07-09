Bruker (BRKR) Banks on End Market Growth Amid Macro Headwinds

Bruker's BRKR strong growth reflects its fundamental commitment to innovate high-value solutions and the ongoing portfolio transformation. Yet, the company’s operations bear the brunt of excessive currency exposure and general macroeconomic headwinds. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

The CALID segment has been gaining from the strong demand for differentiated instruments, particularly life science mass spectrometry proteomics solutions and optics spectroscopy and microscopy instruments. Bruker’s flagship timsTOF platform is a key driver in life science mass spectrometry, further bolstered by the aftermarket business and the sustained growth in applied mass spectrometry and the optics infrared, near-infrared and Raman business. In 2023, the company introduced timsTOF Ultra, which has raised the bar further for sensitivity in unbiased proteomics with new technologies, next-generation ion source and next-generation TIMS technology.



In February 2024, Bruker acquired Nanophoton Corporation, a specialist in research Raman microscopy systems, which are mainly offered in Japan and Korea. Nanophoton augments Bruker Optics’ molecular microscopy portfolio with a broad range of state-of-the-art Raman microscopy systems.

Within Bruker’s BSI Nano segment, over the past few quarters, NANO’s microelectronics and semiconmetrology tools boomed with strong bookings and a strong backlog. The artificial intelligence megatrend is a key factor driving the success of the semiconductor metrology and advanced packaging tools business.

Bruker Corporation Price

Bruker Corporation price | Bruker Corporation Quote

The business is seeing robust revenue growth across its end markets, including academic, government, industrial, and semiconductor metrology. Particularly, the NANO surface division and advanced X-ray and core tools are witnessing strong revenue growth. Bruker NANO Life Science fluorescence microscopy is gaining from product innovation and research demand, further bolstered by the addition of Inscopix’s neuroscience research tools. During the first quarter of 2024, the group pursued a few strategic moves, like acquiring the optical cell imaging company Phasefocus Holdings Limited.

Moreover, the acquisition of Bruker Cellular Analysis (formerly PhenomeX) in 2023 marked its entry into single-cell biology research tools, complementing Bruker’s emerging spatial biology business.

On the flip side, Bruker generates a substantial portion of its revenues in international markets, primarily in Germany and other countries in the European Union, Switzerland and Japan. As a result, currency fluctuations continue to result in foreign currency transaction losses at the company. In addition, currency fluctuations could cause the price of Bruker’s products to be less competitive than its principal competitors' offerings. In the first quarter of 2024, changes in foreign currency translation rates compared to the prior year period lowered revenues by 0.1%. The company’s updated 2024 outlook reflects an estimated foreign currency headwind of about 1%.

Further, many of the countries in which Bruker operates, including the United States, Russia, and certain European nations, have experienced and continue to face uncertain economic conditions. Any company conducting business in these nations tends to be impacted by unfavorable changes in economic or political conditions, including adverse changes in interest rates or tax rates, volatile financial and commodity markets, contraction in the availability of credit in the marketplace and changes in capital spending patterns.



Moreover, continued volatility in global financial markets might impact Bruker’s customers from obtaining adequate financing for their operations and proceeding with capital spending initiatives. This may lead to a drop in sales volume, potentially affecting the company’s operational results and cash flow. In addition, this continuous economic downturn could also cause Bruker to face increased pricing and cost pressure for its products and services, potentially impacting its operating margins and profitability. In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s gross margin contracted 360 basis points on a 13.3% rise in costs. SG&A expenses rose 20.1% compared to the prior-year levels.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Medpace MEDP and DexCom DXCM. While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Dexcom carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Hims & Hers Heath shares have surged 138.2% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have increased from 18 cents to 20 cents for 2024 and from 33 cents to 38 cents for 2025 in the past 30 days.

HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.

Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 67.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.4% growth.

MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $1.78 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have plunged 15% in the past year against the industry’s 0.6% growth.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 34.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 18.5%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.