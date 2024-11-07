BRT Apartments Corp. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Brt Apartments Corp. ( (BRT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brt Apartments Corp. presented to its investors.

BRT Apartments Corp., a real estate investment trust based in Maryland, specializes in owning and operating multi-family properties across various states in the U.S. with a focus on the Southeast and Texas. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, BRT Apartments Corp. posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in the same period the previous year. The company’s revenues increased slightly to $24.4 million from $23.9 million, while total expenses rose to $27.2 million from $26.7 million. The company’s financial results were impacted by increased real estate operating and interest expenses, despite a modest rise in rental revenues. Looking ahead, BRT Apartments Corp. remains focused on its strategic goal of maintaining and enhancing its portfolio of multi-family properties, while navigating the current economic challenges. The management is committed to optimizing operational efficiencies and exploring growth opportunities in its key markets.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.