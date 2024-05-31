BRP Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Friday announced net loss for the first quarter compared to profit last year.

The quarterly loss was C$7.4 million or C$0.10 per share, compared to profit of C$154.5 million or C$1.92 per share a year ago. Normalized earnings were C$72.5 million or C$0.95 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined 16.4 percent to C$2.031 per share from C$2.429 billion a year ago.

The company updated its full-year 2025 normalized earnings guidance in a range of C$370 to C$450 million and earnings per share in a range of C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Total revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to be in the range of $8.6 to $8.9 billion.

The Company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share for holders of its multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares to be paid on July 12, 2024 to shareholders on record June 28, 2024.

