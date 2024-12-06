BRP Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Amid Strategic Shifts

BRP (TSE:DOO) has released an update.
BRP Inc. reported a challenging third quarter for fiscal year 2025, with revenues falling by 17.5% to $1,955.7 million and net income dropping by 69.7% to $27.3 million, largely due to decreased demand and inventory adjustments. Despite these declines, the company remains focused on its core Powersports activities and is strategically investing in innovation to prepare for future market opportunities. BRP’s efforts to reduce inventory levels have put them in a strong position to capitalize on a market rebound.
