BRP Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$161.0 million, or C$2.19 per share. This compares with C$42.5 million, or C$0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$34.6 million or C$0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to C$1.846 billion from C$1.999 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

