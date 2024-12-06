BRP Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$27.3 million, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$90.1 million, or C$1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$85.2 million or C$1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.5% to C$1.955 billion from C$2.371 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$27.3 Mln. vs. C$90.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.37 vs. C$1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$1.955 Bln vs. C$2.371 Bln last year.

