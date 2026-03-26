BRP Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$163.3 million, or C$2.21 per share. This compares with C$76.8 million, or C$1.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to C$2.45 billion from C$2.11 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$163.3 Mln. vs. C$76.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$2.21 vs. C$1.05 last year. -Revenue: C$2.45 Bln vs. C$2.11 Bln last year.

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