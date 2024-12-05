News & Insights

Brown-Forman reports Q2 EPS 55c, consensus 49c

December 05, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Reports Q2 revenue $1.1B, consensus $1.07B. Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s (BF.B) (BF.A) president and CEO shared, “Despite challenging economic conditions, our results for the first half of the fiscal year were in line with our expectations, and we anticipate a return to growth in fiscal 2025. We continue to expect our performance to accelerate through the second half of the year, driven by the strength of our strategy, our portfolio, our geographic breadth, and, of course, our talented people.”

