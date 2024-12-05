Brown-Forman reports Q2 EPS 55c, consensus 49c

Reports Q2 revenue $1.1B, consensus $1.07B. Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s (BF.B) (BF.A) president and CEO shared, “Despite challenging economic conditions, our results for the first half of the fiscal year were in line with our expectations, and we anticipate a return to growth in fiscal 2025. We continue to expect our performance to accelerate through the second half of the year, driven by the strength of our strategy, our portfolio, our geographic breadth, and, of course, our talented people.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BF.A:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.