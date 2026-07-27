Markets

Brown-Forman Rejects Sazerac's Unsolicited Proposal

July 27, 2026 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B), a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages, Monday announced that it considers the unsolicited proposal it has received from Sazerac, a privately held American alcoholic beverage maker, to acquire Brown-Forman as non-actionable.

Brown-Forman arrived at this decision by considering Wolf Pen Branch, LP's view, a collection of Brown family members representing the majority of Brown-Forman Class A shares.

"As fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation shareholders of Brown-Forman, we care deeply about the company - its brands, its people, and its culture. We are confident in the strength and competitive position of the business, and believe the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term value for all shareholders. We have concluded that Sazerac's proposal does not align with this vision for Brown-Forman's future.", commented Wolf Pen Branch, LP.

On Friday, shares of the company closed at $26.08, up 1.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.