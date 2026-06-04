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Brown-Forman Corp. Q4 Income Falls

June 04, 2026 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $54 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $912 million from $894 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $912 Mln vs. $894 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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