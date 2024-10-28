Brown & Brown reports Q3 adjusted EPS 91c, consensus 87c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.2B, consensus $1.17B. J. Powell Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, noted, “Our teammates delivered another outstanding quarter, and we have great momentum as we leverage our collective capabilities.”

