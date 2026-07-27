Brown & Brown Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $288 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.4% to $1.676 billion from $1.285 billion last year.

Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $288 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.676 Bln vs. $1.285 Bln last year.

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