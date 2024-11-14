News & Insights

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC Portfolio Update

November 14, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP (GB:BASC) has released an update.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has released its month-end portfolio data as of October 31, 2024. The company’s top holdings include Waste Connections Inc and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, accounting for 4.54% and 4.33% of total assets, respectively. Key sectors the company invests in are Industrials, Information Technology, and Healthcare.

