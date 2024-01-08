BROS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.57, changing hands as low as $28.34 per share. Dutch Bros Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BROS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BROS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.665 per share, with $41.4399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.69.

