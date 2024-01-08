BROS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.57, changing hands as low as $28.34 per share. Dutch Bros Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BROS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BROS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.665 per share, with $41.4399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.69.
Also see: Best High Dividend Stocks
KINS Average Annual Return
BMCH Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.