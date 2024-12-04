Brookside Energy Reports Strong Production in SWISH Project

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy has reported impressive initial production results from its Flames-Maroons Development Plan (FMDP) wells, with gross rates reaching up to 4,330 BOEPD and a transition to steady-state production. This marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy at its SWISH Project, aiming for an increase in net average daily production to 2,500 BOEPD by the year’s end. The success of these wells underscores Brookside’s commitment to delivering shareholder value through strategic development in the Anadarko Basin.

