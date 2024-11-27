Brookside Energy Boosts Stake in SWISH Project Wells

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brookside Energy has enhanced its stake in the Flames-Maroons Development Plan wells at its SWISH Project in Oklahoma, boosting its average working interest to 70%. This move is expected to significantly increase production and revenue, as the new wells have already shown a 178% rise in gross operated production. This strategic increase in ownership underscores Brookside’s commitment to delivering value and long-term growth for its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.