Brookside Energy Boosts Stake in SWISH Project Wells

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.
Brookside Energy has enhanced its stake in the Flames-Maroons Development Plan wells at its SWISH Project in Oklahoma, boosting its average working interest to 70%. This move is expected to significantly increase production and revenue, as the new wells have already shown a 178% rise in gross operated production. This strategic increase in ownership underscores Brookside’s commitment to delivering value and long-term growth for its shareholders.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.