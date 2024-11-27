News & Insights

Brookside Energy Boosts Stake in SWISH Project Wells

November 27, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy has enhanced its stake in the Flames-Maroons Development Plan wells at its SWISH Project in Oklahoma, boosting its average working interest to 70%. This move is expected to significantly increase production and revenue, as the new wells have already shown a 178% rise in gross operated production. This strategic increase in ownership underscores Brookside’s commitment to delivering value and long-term growth for its shareholders.

