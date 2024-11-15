News & Insights

Brooks Macdonald Expands Equity with CST Acquisition

November 15, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has issued 30,102 ordinary shares as part of its acquisition of CST Wealth Management, enhancing its equity base. These shares will begin trading on AIM on 21 November 2024, bringing the total number of voting shares to 16,507,968. This move aligns with the company’s growth strategy, further cementing its position in the wealth management industry.

