Brooks Macdonald Expands with CST Wealth Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald has announced the acquisition of CST Wealth Management, expanding its financial planning services in Wales. This strategic move, following recent acquisitions, aims to strengthen Brooks Macdonald’s presence and accelerate growth in the financial planning sector. With CST’s strong client base and shared values, the acquisition is set to enhance the firm’s offerings.

