Brooks Macdonald Aligns Leadership Incentives with Growth Goals

October 22, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group has granted nil price options to key executives Andrea Montague and Robin Eggar under its Long Term Incentive Plan, aiming to align executive and shareholder interests while driving ambitious growth. The incentives will vest over three years based on performance metrics such as earnings per share, funds under management growth, and ESG criteria. This move represents 0.42% of the company’s total voting rights, underscoring the firm’s commitment to strategic growth and sustainability.

