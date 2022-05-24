Brookline To Acquire PCSB Financial Corp. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) and PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Brookline will acquire PCSB and its wholly owned subsidiary, PCSB Bank for approximately $313 million in cash and stock. The deal is presently valued at approximately $20.72 per PCSB share.

Brookline Bancorp projects double-digit EPS accretion of approximately 13% to its earnings per share, excluding the impact of expected revenue enhancement opportunities. The combined company will have total assets of $10.6 billion, loans of $8.5 billion, and deposits of $8.7 billion.

