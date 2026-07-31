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Brookfield Renewable Slips To Loss In Q2

July 31, 2026 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC, BEP-UN.TO) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $287 million compared with a net income of $100 million in the prior year.

Loss per LP unit was $0.37 versus $0.22 in the earlier year.

Revenues for the period increased to $1.710 billion from last year's $1.692 billion.

Funds From Operations amounted to $421 million, or $0.62 a share, compared to $371 million, or $0.56 a share, in the previous year.

In the pre-market hours, BEPC is trading at $34.00, up 2.63 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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