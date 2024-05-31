Brookfield Issues 2084 Subordinated Notes

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC has announced the establishment of 7.250% Subordinated Notes due in 2084, backed by a series of guarantees from related Brookfield entities and a supplemental indenture to an original 2021 agreement. This action includes the addition of Brookfield Infrastructure LLC as a guarantor, while noting that no parties are in default under the original indenture. The indenture amendment provides for the terms and issuance of these long-term debt securities, ensuring adherence to previously agreed covenants and conditions.

