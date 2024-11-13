Brookfield Infrastructure Highlights Global Asset Strength

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. showcases its global presence in the infrastructure sector with a strong portfolio of essential assets in utilities, transport, midstream, and data across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company is focused on generating stable cash flows with its contracted and regulated revenue streams, supported by a significant stake from Brookfield Corporation. Investors can expect a strategic emphasis on long-life assets that promise predictable financial outcomes.

