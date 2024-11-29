Brookfield Infrastructure Announces New Subordinated Notes Issue

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.
Brookfield Infrastructure Finance is set to issue 6.750% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2055, marking a significant move in the financial markets. The issuance involves multiple guarantors and is structured under a new supplemental indenture. Investors in the stock market may find this new offering an attractive opportunity for long-term investment.
