Brookfield Infrastructure Announces New Subordinated Notes Issue

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Finance is set to issue 6.750% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2055, marking a significant move in the financial markets. The issuance involves multiple guarantors and is structured under a new supplemental indenture. Investors in the stock market may find this new offering an attractive opportunity for long-term investment.

