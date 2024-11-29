News & Insights

Brookfield, Iguatemi near mall sale deal, Reuters reports

November 29, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Brazilian shopping center operator Iguatemi SA are nearing an agreement regarding the sale of two Sao Paulo malls, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The companies have just set the price for the majority stakes Brookfield owns in malls Patio Paulista and Patio Higienopolis, aiming to finalize a deal by the end of December, though that deadline that may be slightly extended due to the year-end holidays, two of the sources said, according to Reuters.

