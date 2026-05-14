Brookfield Corp Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Corporation (BN), a multi asset management company, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings increased to $102 million or $0.03 per share from $73 million or $0.01 per share of last year.

Revenue rose to $18.58 billion from $17.94 billion of the previous year.

Fee-bearing capital increased by 12 percent to $614 billion, driving an 11 percent increase in fee-related earnings compared to the prior year quarter.

Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as on June 15.

In pre-market activity, BN shares were trading at $45.82, up 1.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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