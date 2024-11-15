Brookfield Corp. price target raised to $69 from $65 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric raised the firm’s price target on Brookfield Corp. (BN) to $69 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm reiterates its confidence in big share price upside, partly due to its view that the stock remained an underappreciated “Growth” story masquerading as a “Value” stock, the analyst tells investors.

