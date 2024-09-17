News & Insights

Markets
BAM

Brookfield Closes $1.5 Bln Strategic Partnership With Castlelake

September 17, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Castlelake L.P. announced on Tuesday that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has completed a $1.5 billion strategic partnership with Castlelake L.P., in which Brookfield has acquired a 51 percent stake in Castlelake's fee-related earnings.

The Brookfield Wealth Solutions has also committed to invest into Castlelake's investment strategies and private funds.

Craig Noble, CEO of Brookfield Credit, said: "We're pleased to formally begin our strategic partnership with Castlelake and bring its asset-based investment capabilities into the Brookfield ecosystem..."

Founded in 2005, Castlelake is an investment firm with a focus on asset-based investments.

Castlelake manages around $24 billion of assets on behalf of over 200 diverse institutional investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.