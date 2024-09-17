Brookfield Closes $1.5 Bln Strategic Partnership With Castlelake

(RTTNews) - Castlelake L.P. announced on Tuesday that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has completed a $1.5 billion strategic partnership with Castlelake L.P., in which Brookfield has acquired a 51 percent stake in Castlelake's fee-related earnings.

The Brookfield Wealth Solutions has also committed to invest into Castlelake's investment strategies and private funds.

Craig Noble, CEO of Brookfield Credit, said: "We're pleased to formally begin our strategic partnership with Castlelake and bring its asset-based investment capabilities into the Brookfield ecosystem..."

Founded in 2005, Castlelake is an investment firm with a focus on asset-based investments.

Castlelake manages around $24 billion of assets on behalf of over 200 diverse institutional investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.