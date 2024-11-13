News & Insights

Brookfield Business Partners Financials Show Resilience

November 13, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) has released an update.

Brookfield Business Partners reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, revealing a decrease in total assets from $82.4 billion at the end of 2023 to $80.3 billion by September 2024. The company’s current liabilities saw a decline, while equity increased slightly, indicating solid financial management amid challenging market conditions. Investors may find these shifts significant as they reflect Brookfield’s strategies in navigating economic uncertainties.

