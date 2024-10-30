Brookfield Asset price target raised to $55.50 from $45.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric raised the firm’s price target on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to $55.50 from $45.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is overall positive on the stock and believes the company’s year-to-date share price run “has legs,” the analyst tells investors. Additionally, the firm reiterated its view post September Investor Day, which was it believes headwinds are turning into tailwinds

