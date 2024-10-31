News & Insights

Brookfield Asset Management Restructures for Growth

October 31, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A (TSE:BAM) has released an update.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is restructuring its corporate framework to simplify its asset management business and enhance its market presence, moving its head office to New York. The company plans to acquire 73% of its asset management business from Brookfield Corporation to improve its market capitalization and attract more institutional investors. A shareholder vote on this arrangement is scheduled for December 2024, with potential completion in early 2025.

