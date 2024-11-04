Brookfield Asset Management Q3 Profit, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Monday reported net income of $544 million or $0.33 per share for the third quarter, higher than $494 million or $0.30 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Distributable earnings were $619 million or $0.38 per share, up from $568 million or $0.35 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.117 billion from $893 million in the previous year.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on December 31, to shareholders of record on November 29.

