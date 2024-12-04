News & Insights

Bronco Resources Advances Placer Mountain Drilling

December 04, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Damara Gold (TSE:BRON) has released an update.

Bronco Resources has completed 965 meters of drilling in their 2024 program at the Placer Mountain project in Southern BC, focusing on the promising Kodiak Zone gold-in-soil anomaly. The current program surpasses the inaugural 2021 efforts, which were challenged by severe weather, and aims to explore further gold mineralization along the strike and potential parallel zones.

