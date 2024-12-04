Bronco Resources Advances Placer Mountain Drilling

Damara Gold (TSE:BRON) has released an update.

Bronco Resources has completed 965 meters of drilling in their 2024 program at the Placer Mountain project in Southern BC, focusing on the promising Kodiak Zone gold-in-soil anomaly. The current program surpasses the inaugural 2021 efforts, which were challenged by severe weather, and aims to explore further gold mineralization along the strike and potential parallel zones.

