Broker Darlings of the Dow: Amazon.com Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is the #2 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Amazon.com Inc is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #5 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

AMZN operates in the Specialty Retail sector, among companies like Coupang Inc (CPNG) which is up about 0.7% today, and Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) trading lower by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMZN, versus CPNG and TSCO.

AMZN is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Monday.

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