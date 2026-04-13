Broker Darlings of the Dow: Amazon.com Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
AMZN operates in the Specialty Retail sector, among companies like Coupang Inc (CPNG) which is up about 0.7% today, and Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) trading lower by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMZN, versus CPNG and TSCO.
AMZN is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Monday.
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