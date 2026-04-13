Markets
AMZN

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Amazon.com Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

April 13, 2026 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is the #2 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Amazon.com Inc is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #5 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AMZN operates in the Specialty Retail sector, among companies like Coupang Inc (CPNG) which is up about 0.7% today, and Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) trading lower by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMZN, versus CPNG and TSCO.

AMZN,CPNG,TSCO Relative Performance Chart

AMZN is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 The Online Investor
 Funds Holding KRKR
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
The Online Investor-> Funds Holding KRKR-> Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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