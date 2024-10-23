News & Insights

Brockman Mining Cancels Director's Share Options

Brockman Mining Ltd. (HK:0159) has released an update.

Brockman Mining Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 1,500,000 unexercised share options previously held by Director Choi Yue Chun Eugene. This change, effective from October 21, 2024, results in Mr. Choi holding no securities in the company. The move could indicate strategic shifts in the company’s leadership and stock option management.

