Broadwind price target lowered to $2.50 from $4 at Craig-Hallum

November 13, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Craig-Hallum lowered the firm’s price target on Broadwind (BWEN) to $2.50 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Broadwind has been controlling what it can against a still challenging Wind market backdrop with a mixed Q3 as its cost reductions, execution, and end market diversification drove solid results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it is lowering its Q4 estimates in-line with updated guidance and its 2025 estimates take a more conservative view of Heavy Fabrication and Gearing segment revenues along with modestly lower gross margin.

