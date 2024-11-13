Broadwind Energy Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Broadwind Energy ( (BWEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Broadwind Energy presented to its investors.

Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer specializing in structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications across global markets. In their latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Broadwind reported total revenue of $35.5 million and a net income of $0.1 million, maintaining profitability despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous year.

The company’s revenue saw a decrease across all segments, primarily due to lower sales volumes in key markets such as wind, energy, and industrials. The Heavy Fabrications segment experienced a significant 54% drop in wind tower sections sold, while the Gearing and Industrial Solutions segments faced reduced demand due to slower activity from oil, gas, and international customers. Nevertheless, Broadwind achieved an increase in total orders by 45% compared to the same period last year, bolstered by demand in wind repowering, gas turbine, and steel markets.

Broadwind’s strategic efforts to optimize its fixed cost structure have yielded $3.6 million in overhead reductions, enabling continued profitability. This has allowed the company to invest in expanding its clean fuels product line, including the development of the L-70 prototype. The company maintains a solid financial position with $19 million in cash and credit availability and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.4x.

Looking forward, Broadwind’s management anticipates a gradual recovery in onshore wind activity and plans to leverage its manufacturing platform to capture high-margin opportunities in diverse markets. The company introduced financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, expecting continued opportunities in non-wind markets as they enter 2025.

