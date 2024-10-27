Broadway Industrial Faces Major Share Acquisition

Broadway Industrial Group Limited (SG:B69) has released an update.

Broadway Industrial Group Limited is the subject of a mandatory conditional cash offer by Patec Pte. Ltd., facilitated by United Overseas Bank. The offer involves acquiring a significant 43.32% stake from existing shareholders at S$0.197 per share, marking Patec’s first ownership in the company. This move could potentially impact Broadway’s share dynamics in the financial market.

