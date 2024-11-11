News & Insights

Stocks

Broadway Industrial Faces Acquisition Bid by Patec

November 11, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Broadway Industrial Group Limited (SG:B69) has released an update.

Broadway Industrial Group Limited is the target of a mandatory conditional cash offer initiated by Patec Pte. Ltd. through United Overseas Bank Limited. This offer aims to acquire all outstanding shares of Broadway Industrial not already owned by the Offeror, signaling a potential consolidation in the industry. Investors should watch for developments as this move could impact Broadway’s market position and stock value.

For further insights into SG:B69 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.