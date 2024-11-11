Broadway Industrial Faces Acquisition Bid by Patec

Broadway Industrial Group Limited (SG:B69) has released an update.

Broadway Industrial Group Limited is the target of a mandatory conditional cash offer initiated by Patec Pte. Ltd. through United Overseas Bank Limited. This offer aims to acquire all outstanding shares of Broadway Industrial not already owned by the Offeror, signaling a potential consolidation in the industry. Investors should watch for developments as this move could impact Broadway’s market position and stock value.

