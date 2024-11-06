Broadridge price target raised to $207 from $200 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Broadridge (BR) to $207 from $200 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Underlying segment trends remain supportive of modest acceleration throughout the year and though there is some debate on the lack of EPS flow-through from the updated recurring revenue outlook, estimate durability remains intact, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

